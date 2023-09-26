Cobblers set to 'go a lot younger' for Chelsea tie in EFL Trophy
Cobblers are set to field a young side for tonight’s EFL Trophy match against Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields.
Manager Jon Brady has a small squad and is currently without five players due to injury – Will Hondermarck, Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki, Tyler Magloire and Danny Hylton – and he will be reluctant to risk any key first-teamers ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Exeter City.
However, on the flip side, tonight’s fixture may provide a welcome opportunity for the likes of Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes and Harvey Lintott to be given some game-time. Aaron McGowan could also be involved after missing Saturday’s game against Barnsley for personal reasons.
"We want to be competitive in the game and we will respect the competition,” said Brady, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United in their opening group game. “There are players who need minutes.
"We'll set out the team to be ultra competitive but we also have to make sure that we have enough bodies available for the weekend. That's just how it is.
"You want to perform in every single game but expectations might be tempered by what we put put because we may have to go a lot younger.
"But it's setting the team out to play a certain way and performing as well as we can. This isn't our priority, our main focus is the league, but we'll respect the competition and we'll make sure we fill the criteria."