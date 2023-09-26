Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers are set to field a young side for tonight’s EFL Trophy match against Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields.

Manager Jon Brady has a small squad and is currently without five players due to injury – Will Hondermarck, Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki, Tyler Magloire and Danny Hylton – and he will be reluctant to risk any key first-teamers ahead of Saturday’s League One trip to Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on the flip side, tonight’s fixture may provide a welcome opportunity for the likes of Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes and Harvey Lintott to be given some game-time. Aaron McGowan could also be involved after missing Saturday’s game against Barnsley for personal reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Scott made his Cobblers debut in the previous EFL Trophy match against Oxford United

"We want to be competitive in the game and we will respect the competition,” said Brady, whose side were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United in their opening group game. “There are players who need minutes.

"We'll set out the team to be ultra competitive but we also have to make sure that we have enough bodies available for the weekend. That's just how it is.

"You want to perform in every single game but expectations might be tempered by what we put put because we may have to go a lot younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad