Cobblers set to discover Carabao Cup opponents

Cobblers will find out their first-round opponents for next season’s Carabao Cup when the draw takes place on Thursday evening.

After previous draws for the competition were made in Bangkok, Beijing and Vietnam, this year it returns to London when held live from Morrisons in Colindale, a short distance from Wembley, at 7pm on Thursday.

Liverpool hero John Barnes and former Arsenal player Ray Parlour will draw the 70 balls from the hat as they select the 35 fixtures for round one, including the Cobblers who feature alongside clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Town are in the southern section of the first-round draw with matches scheduled to take place the week commencing August 12.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

Huddersfield Town will be included, while fellow Championship newcomers Cardiff City and Fulham join the competition in round two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

Cobblers were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in a penalty shoot-out in the first round of the competition last season, with Man City going on to lift the trophy at Wembley.