Cobblers set to be boosted by return of several players from injury

Tyler Roberts is yet to feature under Nolan

Cobblers are hopeful of having several players back from injury in the next couple of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A painfully long list of unavailable players has plagued Cobblers all season long with up to 16 missing in recent games, but a number of those are now back on the grass and close to a return.

Many are still out for the long-term, including the likes of captain Jon Guthrie and forward Callum Morton, and it might be another threadbare squad that takes on Lincoln this weekend, but the situation is improving by the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, not at the moment,” said Nolan when asked if he expects anyone back this weekend. “But there’s a lot of lads in and around it. We’re starting to see them on the training pitch but I’m not going to give time limits.

"I’m really pleased with what we’re seeing. Mike (Bolger, physio) and the team are working really hard to get the boys back on the grass as soon as possible. That’s what we want. I think you’ll be seeing a more mature squad in the coming weeks because a lot of lads are coming back from injury.

“But with the weather the way it was last week, you have to be really careful when going indoors and using the 4G pitches in terms of how much you work them on there. There are lads who are coming back from knee injuries and ankle injuries and trauma injuries so you have to be careful.”