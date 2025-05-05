Aaron McGowan is one of the 17 players out of contract

Cobblers are expected to announce their retained list over the next 48 to 72 hours, with manager Kevin Nolan set to meet all of his players either today (Monday) or tomorrow.

Northampton signed off their 2024/25 season by drawing 1-1 at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, which confirmed 19th place in League One, but already the focus is on the future and what’s expected to be a summer of significant upheaval.

In addition to the seven loanees who now return to their parent clubs, 17 first-team players are out of contract this summer. They are: Lee Burge, Nik Tzanev, Aaron McGowan, Harvey Lintott, Tyler Magloire, Akin Odimayo, Jon Guthrie, Max Dyche, TJ Eyoma, Patrick Brough, Ali Koiki, Jack Sowerby, Will Hondermarck, Mitch Pinnock, Tariqe Fosu, James Wilson and Liam McCarron.

The majority are expected to depart and Nolan will start delivering the news to his players on Monday and Tuesday before attention then turns to recruitment and constructing a squad for the 2025/26 League One season.

"We’re looking forward to the summer and we have big decisions to make,” said Nolan after Saturday’s draw at Sixfields. “There will be discussions over the next 48, 72 hours and we'll probably put out our list in the middle of the week in terms of who we'll let go and who we'll offer contracts to.

"It's an exciting time for the club because we have a chance to build on this and what we'll be doing now is looking at seeing who is the best for us and who will make us a better team. I'm looking up and I don't want to be looking over our shoulders going into the last seven or eight games of the season next year.

"That's my focus and that's what I want and I have to make sure I drive it with my staff and then my staff drive it with the players and we achieve our objective.”