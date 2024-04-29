Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers are expected to announce their retained list in the next 36 hours with manager Jon Brady due to meet his players later today (Monday).

Northampton wrapped up their League One campaign with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley, which confirmed 14th place, but attention has already turned to the future and which players will be retained for another season and who will be let go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the five loanees who now head back to their parent clubs – Marc Leonard, Kieron Bowie, Tyreece Simpson, Tony Springett and Louie Moulden – Cobblers also have 11 players out of contract. They are: Lee Burge, Akin Odimayo, Sam Sherring, Jordan Willis, Liam Moore, Ryan Haynes, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Dom Gape, Louis Appéré and Danny Hylton.

Jon Brady

Some of those will be released – such as Gape, Hylton and Haynes – while others are expected to be offered new deals.

"We'll do it on Monday,” confirmed Brady after Saturday’s draw at Oakwell. “I'm speaking to a lot of the players over the next couple of days and we'll release that news when I've done that.”