Cobblers set to announce retained list as Brady meets with his players

Eleven first-team players are out of contract this summer
By James Heneghan
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST
Cobblers are expected to announce their retained list in the next 36 hours with manager Jon Brady due to meet his players later today (Monday).

Northampton wrapped up their League One campaign with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley, which confirmed 14th place, but attention has already turned to the future and which players will be retained for another season and who will be let go.

In addition to the five loanees who now head back to their parent clubs – Marc Leonard, Kieron Bowie, Tyreece Simpson, Tony Springett and Louie Moulden – Cobblers also have 11 players out of contract. They are: Lee Burge, Akin Odimayo, Sam Sherring, Jordan Willis, Liam Moore, Ryan Haynes, Shaun McWilliams, Ben Fox, Dom Gape, Louis Appéré and Danny Hylton.

Jon BradyJon Brady
Some of those will be released – such as Gape, Hylton and Haynes – while others are expected to be offered new deals.

"We'll do it on Monday,” confirmed Brady after Saturday’s draw at Oakwell. “I'm speaking to a lot of the players over the next couple of days and we'll release that news when I've done that.”

The players under contract for at least another season are: Aaron McGowan, Harvey Lintott, Jon Guthrie, Manny Monthé, Tyler Magloire, Max Dyche, Ali Koiki, Patrick Brough, Jack Sowerby, Will Hondermarck, Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins.

