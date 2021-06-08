Cobblers set to announce new assistant manager
Cobblers are hoping to announce a new assistant manager within the next week.
Talks have been ongoing since Jon Brady was appointed permanent manager at the end of the season.
Having spoken with several candidates, the club are closing in on the man they want as Brady's number two.
“I am expecting to get an assistant manager tied up within the next week," said Brady.
"I have spoken to some excellent candidates who all would have given us something, but we all feel the person we are close to securing is the best fit for the role and will help us in many ways.
“As with the players discussions, we have been working hard behind the scenes but we are also being patient to ensure we get the right people into the club who have both the ability and also the desire to win here at Northampton Town.”