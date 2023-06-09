Cobblers set to announce 'exciting' preseason friendly 'double-header' at Sixfields

Cobblers are hoping to announce an ‘exciting’ pre-season ‘double-header’ with both the men’s and women’s team playing at Sixfields on the same day.

The club have confirmed two friendlies so far, a home date with Championship side Birmingham City on July 19 (7.45pm) and an away game at League Two MK Dons on July 29 (3pm).

The team will also travel to Scotland for a pre-season training camp early next month, and more fixtures are in the pipeline, including an ‘exciting’ friendly which should be announced soon.

Sixfields

"It’ll be great and I think we’ll do an Open Day around it,” said chairman Kelvin Thomas. “It’s something we have been planning for a while.

"I think the idea of doing a double-header is a really good one and it should be exciting for both the men’s and the women’s teams to be playing on the same day and people can come down and watch both.