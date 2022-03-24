Cobblers set the wheels in motion to finish the East Stand - but Thomas warns of 'huge risk'

Cobblers are ‘cracking on’ with getting the East Stand finished despite a potential legal battle between the council and Cilldara, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

West Northamptonshire Council are currently working with the club to finalise legal paperwork after cabinet approved a deal for the 22 acres of land at Sixfields.

However, private developer and rival bidder for the land, Cilldara, have thrown a spanner in the works by writing to WNC to give notice of their intention to apply for a judicial review into the decision.

The East Stand at Sixfields.

But that is not a matter of concern for Thomas, who met with Buckingham Group Contracting on Wednesday to discuss finishing the East Stand.

“We are continuing to talk to the council and we are moving on because the decision was made and we now have to make sure the legal paperwork is sorted,” said the Town chairman.

“The council have got some challenges in the background but that’s not really for us to worry about necessarily. I have actually spoken to Buckinghams since the meeting and me and James (Whiting) are meeting their managing director this afternoon (Wednesday).

“We will talk through what needs to happen from their side so we’re just cracking on. We are excited about it and now we just want to get on with it."

Whilst Thomas admits any delay caused by a judicial review would be a 'problem', he also accepts it is out of the club's control and a matter for the council.

“Any delay in this process now is detrimental to the football club, absolutely, but it’s nothing to do with us," Thomas added.

“It’s a matter for the council and Cilldara and they need to have their own discussions around that. We just need to continue what we do and we want to move forward positively and move onto the next stage.

"The biggest risk for the club is the land going to a developer that has no interest in the club. That's a huge risk and we understand that. We are hoping that doesn't happen but we have plans in place.

"The Cilldara bid was frustrating and the potential challenge is frustrating but fans need to understand just how important it is that we get the deal we agreed.