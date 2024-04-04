Jon Brady

Cobblers have set a fresh points target for themselves going into the final four games of the season.

Town boss Jon Brady revealed on Monday that his side's 2-0 victory over Port Vale meant they reached the initial target they set for themselves at the start of the season.

But having got so close to it with so many games still to play, Brady and his players now have a new goal, and they can take a step towards achieving it by beating bottom club Carlisle United at Sixfields this weekend. Victory for the hosts would also relegate the Cumbrians.

"We set another target three or four weeks back,” said Brady. “We talked about it when we spoke about the need to get our edge back.

"We did a few things and the boys set the target themselves so there's something else to aim for and I feel it's really important that we try to finish the season as strongly as we can.”

Tightening up defensively has been another target for Brady. Cobblers had kept just one clean sheet in 14 games before managing two in the last three.

"It's really important to keep clean sheets,” Brady added. “We have let in too many goals for my liking this season but everyone knows the constraints we've had on our back-line.

"We've given two goalkeepers their professional debuts, and they have done well, but we have had to chop and change constantly and that's been really frustrating and it's contributed to some of the goals we've conceded.