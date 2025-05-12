Cobblers set loose deadline for players to sign new contracts

Jon Guthrie

Whilst there is no strict deadline for the likes of Jon Guthrie, Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock to either accept or reject their contract offers, Kevin Nolan hopes to have an answer by the first day of pre-season training (June 23rd).

The trio were among those to be offered new deals when the retained list was announced last week, in addition to young defenders Max Dyche and Josh Tomlinson, with another 11 players released by the club.

McGowan, Pinnock and Guthrie joined Northampton within a month of one another, recruited by Jon Brady in the summer of 2021, and all have since become mainstays of the team, racking up 487 appearances between them.

But there’s no guarantee they will be at the club next season. McGowan and Pinnock became key players under Nolan, often sharing the captain’s armband, but Guthrie remains out for several more months due to a serious knee injury sustained against Stevenage on New Year’s Day. Dyche, meanwhile, enjoyed his breakout season at the club, playing 20 times after being recalled from his loan spell at Woking.

"I hope the lads we've offered contracts to will be here come June 23rd but they might get a new opportunity somewhere else,” said Nolan. “I'll have chats with them and if we can't get there, we'll move onto the next target. That's the nature of football.

"But I've reached out to a couple and I'll speak to them all before they decide just to explain why I offered them a contract and what will be expected of them next season. The offers are out there and we'll see where that takes us and if there's any scope for anything else.

"I want it all be done as early as possible and we want as many players ready for the first day of pre-season but football never works that wait so we'll just have to wait and see. All of us will work together, with the owners, to make sure we are the best version of Northampton Town next season."