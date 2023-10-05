Cobblers send young pair on loan
‘The chance to go and play regular first-team football is ideal for them at this stage of their careers.’
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cobblers have sent youngsters Peter Abimbola and Josh Tomlinson out on loan to non-league side St Ives Town.
The duo will make the move to the Southern League Premier Central team for the next few weeks in a bid to gain first-team experience.
"We feel Peter and Josh will benefit from this loan spell," said manager Jon Brady. "The chance to go and play regular first-team football is ideal for them at this stage of their careers."