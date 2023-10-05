News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers send young pair on loan

‘The chance to go and play regular first-team football is ideal for them at this stage of their careers.’
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Cobblers have sent youngsters Peter Abimbola and Josh Tomlinson out on loan to non-league side St Ives Town.

The duo will make the move to the Southern League Premier Central team for the next few weeks in a bid to gain first-team experience.

"We feel Peter and Josh will benefit from this loan spell," said manager Jon Brady. "The chance to go and play regular first-team football is ideal for them at this stage of their careers."

