Cobblers have allowed young defender Josh Tomlinson to join Northern Premier League Midlands side Harborough Town on a month's loan.

The 17-year-old centre-back has made four first team appearances for Northampton and is both the club’s youngest appearance maker and youngest ever goalscorer. Earlier this month he signed a long-term professional contract with the club.

"It is part of Josh's player development plan to get him out on loan, playing senior football, week in and week out," said manager Jon Brady.

Josh Tomlinson

"It will help bring his game on and he will learn a lot playing against more experienced players on a regular basis.