Cobblers send back Fulham loanee after injury-plagued time at Sixfields

Matt Dibley-Dias

Midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has returned to parent club Fulham after an injury-hit first half of the season at Sixfields.

The 21-year-old joined Cobblers on a season-long loan in the summer but his time at the club has been cut short due to a combination of injury and illness.

He started just one league game, the victory over Exeter in August, and made only three appearances in total.