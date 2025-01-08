Cobblers send back Fulham loanee after injury-plagued time at Sixfields
Midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has returned to parent club Fulham after an injury-hit first half of the season at Sixfields.
The 21-year-old joined Cobblers on a season-long loan in the summer but his time at the club has been cut short due to a combination of injury and illness.
He started just one league game, the victory over Exeter in August, and made only three appearances in total.
