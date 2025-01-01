Cobblers secure battling New Year's Day point but suffer Jon Guthrie injury blow
Town were the better side throughout the first half but their performance was overshadowed by Guthrie’s injury with the skipper stretchered off in serious discomfort having landed awkwardly on his knee.
New boss Kevin Nolan was already without 15 players and Guthrie was the last player he would have wanted to lose, but to their immense credit, his team battled hard and showed spirit and commitment in abundance to keep a clean sheet and notch another point.
The revolving door at Sixfields swung open again as two players returned from injury while another three went out. Sam Hoskins and Tariqe Fosu were welcome additions to the bench but top scorer Cameron McGeehan was missing with a groin injury. Jack Baldwin and Nesta Guinness-Walker also dropped out.
Cobblers stated with good intent and TJ Eyoma’s header forced visiting goalkeeper Murphy Cooper into a flying safe after just three minutes before Will Hondermarck shot wide from long-range.
The game briefly sparked into life when Lewis Freestone lunged into a wild challenge on Tom Eaves but the officials did not even award a foul, much to the fury of Ian Sampson and Nolan, who were both booked for their protests.
Cobblers continued to edge it and two further half chances fell their way with Guthrie’s effort from a long free-kick blocked behind before Eaves’ snapshot was straight at Cooper.
The vast majority of the first half was played in the Stevenage half but all the life was sucked out of Sixfields just before half-time when Guthrie went down in agony. There was no one around Town’s skipper but he landed awkwardly after winning a header and was in significant distress before being stretchered off.
Not only was that a huge blow to the team, it also stalled their momentum in the game and Stevenage enjoyed the better of things in the seven minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half, with Tyler Roberts off target with their first chance of any note.
The second half was more even and turned into a bit of a midfield scrap as both sides battled for control and fluency on a grim afternoon.
Substitute Tariqe Fosu provided an injection of quality and he fizzed wide after jinking inside while a rare Stevenage foray forward saw Nik Tzanev smother at Jamie Reid’s feet and then keep out Roberts on the follow-up.
Cobblers flagged and dropped further back as the second half wore on and Stevenage sensed an opportunity, Dan Phillips blazing over, but in truth both sides lacked the quality and composure to create anything clear-cut and neither were able to find a winner.
Match facts
Cobblers: Tzanev, Willis (Dobson 75), Guthrie (Hoskins 45), Eyoma, McGowan, Odimayo, Chouchane, Hondermarck, McCarron (Fosu 54), Pinnock, Eaves. Subs not used: Dadge, Licorish-Mullings, Wyatt, Obiagwu
Stevenage: Cooper, James-Wildin, N Thompson, Piergianni (c), Freestone, Phillips, L Thompson, Kemp (White 64), Roberts, List, Reid. Subs not used: Ashby-Hammond, Sweeney, Freeman, Smith, Young, Simpson
Referee: Darren Drysdale
Attendance: 6,294
Stevenage fans: 535
