Cobblers seal deadline day move for young Burnley forward

Dara Costelloe

Cobblers have secured a deadline day move for young forward Dara Costelloe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Irishman heads to Sixfields on loan from Championship side Burnley until the end of the season. He is the club's third signing this window, following midfielders Terry Taylor and Liam Shaw.

Costelloe, who’s also signed a contract extension at Turf Moor until 2026, arrives having spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two at Accrington Stanley, where he scored five goals in 14 league starts, making a big impression with the quality of his performances. He was recalled last week with Burnley opting to move him up a division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Limerick, Ireland, Costelloe has made six appearances for Burnley so far, and he’s enjoyed loan spells with Bradford City, St Johnstone and Dundee as well as Accrington. He started his career for Galway United in Ireland before heading to England aged 18. He’s made one appearance for Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

The transfer window remains open until 11pm this evening.