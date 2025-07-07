Cobblers run out was the ideal start to pre-season for Brackley boss

Brackley boss Gavin Cowan on the touchline

Brackley boss Gavin Cowan says he could not have asked for any more from Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly against Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowan made full use of his squad across the two halves at St James Park, fielding two teams containing new signings, trialists and some familiar faces, as a competitive encounter ended goalless.

"It was everything we wanted it to be,” said Cowan. “We came up against really stern opposition and it was a tough workout and there were also a few things that we wanted to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to say a big thank you to Northampton for coming over. Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood are class acts and it was good to have a chat with them and learn a little bit. It’s important to build those relationships.

Scott Pollock captained Saints in the second half

"We have a plan moving forward in terms of building up the squad’s minutes. They’re strong and they’re fit and for everybody to get good minutes, that was excellent."

It was a game of few clear-cut chances. Shane Byrne’s shot was kept out after a cross from new signing Ryan Haynes, while Saints stopper Jonny Maxted produced a smart save from a Northampton trialist late in the first half.

The second period was a little more open and the better chances fell to the visitors, but recently-arrived goalkeeper Cameron Gregory impressed with a string of good stops to deny Dean Campbell, Neo Dobson and Elliott List as the game ended goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brackley head to the Isle of Man for a three-day training camp this weekend.

Shane Byrne on the ball

"The club have been really proactive and we can do a lot during the camp in terms of team bonding and togetherness,” Cowan added. “It’ll very much be a working three days and what you can do in those three days, you couldn’t do in three months.

"It’s a chance to build relationships and there’ll be some strategic meetings as well and we’ll also train and have a gym session so it’s a great little trip away and they’re always great hosts and it’s important everyone comes back healthy.”

Since securing a historic promotion back in April, Cowan and his staff have barely taken a day off as they try and build a squad that will be competitive in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve not really taken a breath to be honest,” he admitted. “It’s been non-stop since last season ended and we're going into uncharted territory. I think everyone appreciates that staying in this league is going to be a bigger job than winning the National League North so it’s all hands on deck.

"There’s a three-year plan and part of that is continuity. We didn’t want to rip it up and start again so we’ve kept that continuity this summer, but the new lads also need to come in and pick it up very quickly.

“We feel we have all of the tools and resources to put a positive season together. We’re really happy with recruitment so far but we’re just making sure we hold our nerve because there are still some additions to make.

"We’re very much looking forward now. It’s a chance to kick on and there’s a new goal for this season. It’ll be a long season and there’ll be some tough moments but I’m hoping there will be a lot of light and a lot of promise.”