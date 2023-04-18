Jon Guthrie

Cobblers have been rocked by another major injury setback and it's potentially the most damaging yet with influential skipper Jon Guthrie ruled out for the rest of the season.

A brief club statement released shortly before Tuesday’s League Two fixture against Sutton United revealed that Guthrie picked up an injury during Saturday's goalless draw against Carlisle. Manager Jon Brady is expected to provide more information after Tuesday’s game but the club captain will definitely not play again in 2022/23.

Guthrie’s injury means eight defenders are now sidelined, including five centre-backs – Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Max Dyche, Sam Sherring and Dyche. Right-backs Harvey Lintott and Aaron McGowan are also injured.