Cobblers rocked by huge injury blow as captain Jon Guthrie is ruled out for the season

Now eight defenders out injured, including five centre-backs

By James Heneghan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 19:41 BST
Jon GuthrieJon Guthrie
Jon Guthrie

Cobblers have been rocked by another major injury setback and it's potentially the most damaging yet with influential skipper Jon Guthrie ruled out for the rest of the season.

A brief club statement released shortly before Tuesday’s League Two fixture against Sutton United revealed that Guthrie picked up an injury during Saturday's goalless draw against Carlisle. Manager Jon Brady is expected to provide more information after Tuesday’s game but the club captain will definitely not play again in 2022/23.

Guthrie’s injury means eight defenders are now sidelined, including five centre-backs – Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire, Max Dyche, Sam Sherring and Dyche. Right-backs Harvey Lintott and Aaron McGowan are also injured.

It appears that midfielders Jack Sowerby and Shaun McWilliams may have to play at centre-half against Sutton.

