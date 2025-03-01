Cobblers rocked by devastating Liam Shaw injury blow

Liam Shaw

Cobblers have been hit by yet another major injury blow with midfielder Liam Shaw ruled out for the rest of the season and beyond after sustaining an ACL injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been impressive for Town since joining the club from Fleetwood at the start of January but he was forced off against Barnsley in midweek and manager Kevin Nolan confirmed the worst possible news following Saturday’s draw at Exeter.

Shaw, who has also been battling a hip problem, is the third Cobblers player to suffer a campaign-ending knee injury this season after Callum Morton and Jon Guthrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately it’s bad news with Liam and we won’t see him for the rest of the season,” confirmed Nolan. “That’s why it was important we brought in Ben Perry on the last day of the window because he can come in now and step up.

"But Liam’s done his cruciate and we’ll be without him for a while. It is what it is. We’ll give him the support he needs and we’ll move forward but it’s really unfortunate for the lad because he’s been fantastic and he’s a big player for us.

"We won’t see him for the rest of the season so it’s a real opportunity for other players to step up and stake their claim.”