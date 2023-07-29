News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Cobblers reveal new home strip for 2023/24 League One season

A return to the tradition claret home kit
By James Heneghan
Published 29th Jul 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST
Jon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins and Rhea PatelJon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins and Rhea Patel
Jon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins and Rhea Patel

Cobblers have revealed their new PUMA home kit for the 2023/24 League One season.

This season's new home strip is a return to the traditional claret home shirt, and like the away kit, is a nod to the club's history and is similar to the home kit worn by the club between 1983 and 1985.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home kit is available for pre-order via ntfcdirect.co.uk now. Sales will begin in store and via ntfcdirect.co.uk from 10am on Thursday (August 3rd). Pre-ordered home shirts will also be available to be collected from the club store from that date. Postal orders will also be dispatched that day too.

The club have ensured the price for an adult home and away shirt remains unchanged at £45 while the junior shirts have been reduced in price to £38.

Most Popular

The new PUMA away kit is currently on sale both online and in store, as is the PUMA training kit.

Related topics:CobblersLeague One