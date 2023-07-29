Jon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins and Rhea Patel

Cobblers have revealed their new PUMA home kit for the 2023/24 League One season.

This season's new home strip is a return to the traditional claret home shirt, and like the away kit, is a nod to the club's history and is similar to the home kit worn by the club between 1983 and 1985.

The home kit is available for pre-order via ntfcdirect.co.uk now. Sales will begin in store and via ntfcdirect.co.uk from 10am on Thursday (August 3rd). Pre-ordered home shirts will also be available to be collected from the club store from that date. Postal orders will also be dispatched that day too.

The club have ensured the price for an adult home and away shirt remains unchanged at £45 while the junior shirts have been reduced in price to £38.