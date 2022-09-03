Cobblers return to winning ways as Barrow are beaten at Sixfields

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins celebrates after firing the Cobblers into a 1-0 lead against Barrow at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Things did not start particularly well despite Sam Hoskins scoring his eighth of the season just five minutes in, but after Josh Gordon hit back for Barrow, Town wrestled control of the counter and effectively won the game with a five-minute burst after half-time.

The impressive Kieron Bowie headed the home side back in front just seconds after the restart before Tyler Magloire netted his second of the season to give Cobblers breathing space and after that Barrow rarely threatened a comeback.

The Bluebirds had won five of their six games before their trip to Sixfields so this goes down as a fine win for Northampton and it was arguably their best performance of the season too.

They now have 14 points from seven games and are nicely placed in fifth in Sky Bet League Two.

It was announced before kick-off that midfielder Ben Fox will be out for six months after sustaining a serious knee injury during Tuesday’s defeat at Ipswich, and there were further problems for manager Jon Brady with Danny Hylton, Jonny Maxted and Akin Odimayo all out against Barrow due to either knocks or illness.

With Josh Eppiah and Aaron McGowan also absent, Cobblers were missing six players.

Sam Sherring did at least return to the starting line-up at right-back, but all of the early running at Sixfields was made by the visitors as Gordon forced Lee Burge into a save after just 40 seconds before Ben Whitefield’s teasing cross narrowly evaded two team-mates.

Niall Canavan also headed a whisker wide, but for all the away side’s early dominance, they fell behind to the Cobblers’ first real attack of the game on five minutes.

Bowie’s deep cross was taken down by Mitch Pinnock and there was that man Hoskins to bury a shot into the bottom corner.

The goal did not knock the stuffing out of Barrow though and their excellent play was rewarded just eight minutes later.

Ex-Town man Sam Foley slipped a pass into Gordon and he rolled Jon Guthrie before beating Burge at his near post.

It continued to be an open and free-flowing contest and Cobblers almost restored their lead when Farman produced a smart double stop from Ali Koiki and Louis Appéré.

Barrow retreated into their shape and allowed the home side to dominate possession, and whilst Town did take control and play some nice football, they were unable to create anything clear-cut.

That changed just 38 seconds after the restart through when Marc Leonard found Koiki and his terrific was just begging to be turned home and Bowie obliged with a smart finish.

And the hosts seized further control of the game a mere four minutes later and it was a throwback to last season with Magloire rising highest to meet a Pinnock corner and head in at the back post.

Barrow tried to hit back and a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box led to an almighty scramble but Burge pounced on the ball, while a flying save from Farman prevented Hoskins scoring a beauty at the other end.

Barrow applied some late pressure but despite 12 minutes of stoppage-time they carved out only one clear chance that saw former Cobbler David Moyo's header brilliantly clawed away by Burge, with Jon Guthrie clearing the rebound off the line to ensure there would be no late scares.

Match stats

Cobblers: Burge, Magloire, Guthrie ©, Sherring (Dyche 90), Koiki, McWilliams, Leonard, Hoskins, Pinnock (Lintott 90), Bowie (Haynes 79), Appéré (Sowerby 70). Subs not used: Dadge, Abimbola, Cross

Barrow: Farman, Brough, McClelland (Ray 90), Canavan ©, Neal (White 64), Gotts (Rooney 64), Foley, Warren, Whitfield (Moyo 64), Kay, Gordon. Subs not used: Lillis,, Kenlock, Ray

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 4,605