Cobblers remain in communication with out-of-contract trio Ali Koiki, Max Dyche and Tom King after all three were offered new deals by the club last week.

A product of the academy, 20-year-old Dyche started the last three games of the season and made 22 appearances in total during 2022/23 but finds himself out of contract this summer.

Left-back Koiki played 24 times in an injury-disrupted campaign and goalkeeper King made eight starts after coming in on a short-term deal as cover for the injured Lee Burge in January.

Ali Koiki

Whilst the club are hoping to keep all three players and have offered them the opportunity to remain at Sixfields, there are contingency plans in place should any of them choose to leave.

"We have put the offers out and we are speaking to those players at the moment,” confirmed manager Jon Brady. “Obviously we hope they re-sign with us but what’s key is making sure that we have players under that who are ready to go if we feel we need them.

"We hope we won’t need to do that because we want those players to be with us, we really do, and we feel they add to us.”

There is currently no deadline in place for Dyche, Koiki and King to agree new deals, with Brady adding: "You can put time restrictions on it but it doesn’t always work out that way and you usually get a feeling if they are pretty keen to sign.