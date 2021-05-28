Cobblers remain in discussions with candidates for assistant manager role

Jon Brady will add to his coaching staff with a new assistant this summer.

Cobblers remain in discussions with several candidates over the vacant assistant manager's position.

The club confirmed they would seek an 'external' appointment for the role after Jon Brady was named manager on a permanent basis at the start of the month.

Brady has spoken with numerous candidates but, with pre-season still six weeks away, he is in no rush to bring in a number two.

"I wouldn't say it's a search," he said. "I've spoken to a few people and those talks are ongoing but we're not in a rush to do anything.

"The candidates are of a very high standard but we have to make sure we have everything in place and we get our staffing right before we move onto the players.

"We've been in every single day and most hours of each day, but we're working hard to make sure everything is in place to hit the ground running for when we come back for pre-season training."

Brady has already started work with Martin Foyle, the club's new head of recruitment.

He added: "Martin knows League One and League Two very well and he also knows the club and a lot of players at this level. He's been working in Scotland but they recruit their players from League One and League Two and he had a great track record of bringing players in and those players doing well.