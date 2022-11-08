Cobblers release statement after judge grants permission for full judicial review into Sixfields land deal

Cobblers have released a statement admitting they are frustrated but powerless after a judge granted permission to proceed with a full judicial review into the Sixfields land deal.

Rival bidder Cilldara launched legal proceedings back in March after West Northants Council agreed a deal with the football club for the land at Sixfields Stadium.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that a judge has granted permission to go ahead with a full hearing. That will the long-running saga yet further with the review unlikely to be heard in court until well into next year.

The disused athletics track near Sixfields.

In a statement, Northampton Town said: “The club can confirm that in the matter between West Northamptonshire Council and the Claimant regarding Sixfields and the East Stand, permission to proceed with the Judicial Review process has been given.

"As has been previously explained, this is a matter of process between WNC and the Claimant and is not directly involving the club. The club, due to their ownership of the land leases, are named as an interested party so will continue to watch and respect the court process. It should also be noted that this is also only permission to proceed with a Judicial Review and there is no explanation or outcome decided at this point.

“For the club’s part, we have made significant progress relating to planning and remediation works required and continue to advance those matters.

“It is frustrating, however this is not within the club’s control and this certainly delays progress on the East Stand until the matter is resolved due to the uncertainty of ownership of the land. It should also be made clear that any rival bidder for the ACV or wider land is working against the club and is not only standing in the way of progress but is possibly doing significant harm to the club's future.

