Cobblers recruitment impresses Bradford City boss Adams

Bradford City boss Derek Adams

The Scotsman has been impressed with the Cobblers' performances so far this season, and points to the squad overhaul that was undertaken following the club's relegation from Sky Bet League One.

After an inconsistent start, the Cobblers have developed into looking like being one of the main promotion contenders this season, winning four of their past five matches and sitting fourth in the table.

One of the pre-season favourites for the title, Bradford have had problems with consistency, but they are handily placed in 11th, and a win at Valley Parade on Saturday would see them move to within just two points of Town.

Adams, who won promotion from league two last season with Morecambe, is expecting a difficult game against the Cobblers, but feels his team are capable of claiming three important points.

“Northampton have done really well in the summer," said the Bantams boss. "They have added to their squad successfully.

“With players returning to our squad though, it only makes us stronger, and we can take confidence from our record against sides at the top end of the division.

“Having players like Abo Eisa back is important. He is a good player who can score goals, and it is important we bleed him and others back into the squad.”

Bradford will be on home soil for the first time since their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Exeter City on November 6, and have played three consecutive games on the road since then, at

Sunderland, Port Vale and Exeter in a replay, that is going to have be played again after Grecians fielded one substitute too many.

But the matches at Sunderland in the Papa John's Trophy and high-flying Vale were drawn, and Adams says his team can take heart from those results.

And he also believes the Valley Parade crowd, which will be around the 15,000 mark, can play their part.

“We are delighted to be at home. It will be nice to be back at Valley Parade," said the former Plymouth Argyle boss.

“We are at home, so will have to take the game to Northampton.

“We have been away to some difficult venues - like Sunderland, Port Vale and Exeter - and now we have a big game at home.