Cobblers receive apology from EFL head of refereeing over Forest Green's ghost goal

Liam Roberts kept the ball out.

Cobblers have received an apology from the EFL's head of refereeing over the decision to allow Forest Green's goal to stand during Saturday's League Two fixture at Sixfields.

Matt Stevens' 70th minute header clearly did not cross the line but after a conversation between linesman and referee, the goal was given.

Even though Mitch Pinnock rescued a dramatic late point for Northampton, manager Jon Brady was understandably furious with that decision in his post-match interview. At the time he had not spoken to any of the officials, but that has since changed.

"We had everything go against but the officials have apologised to us now," said Brady.

"I got a phone call from the head of refereeing, Mike Jones, to say 'look, they got it wrong' but fortunately we were able to turn it into a positive.

"The referee did come into my office after the game. What we said was private but it was a good conversation and Mike Jones said himself that they wanted to say how professional it was.

"They are human beings at the end of the day and I understand that. We all get things wrong and you have to have an understanding of that.

"It does hurt because you feel it might have cost us points but who knows what would have happened if the goal wasn't given.