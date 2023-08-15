Cobblers were given an apology by referee Ross Joyce after an error in the build up to Wigan Athletic’s winning goal during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture at the DW Stadium.

At the start of the move which led to Callum McManaman’s superb winner, the ball was thrown back onto the pitch by a ball boy, something that is no longer permitted following newly-introduced guidance. Instead, players must go and get the ball themselves or pick one up from the cones that are stationed around the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mistake was missed by Joyce and his officials at the time and it meant Wigan were able to break quickly and catch Cobblers out, although visiting boss Jon Brady admitted his side were also ‘naive’ in allowing the situation to develop.

Referee Ross Joyce in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town at DW Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Two balls were thrown onto the pitch but balls aren't meant to be thrown on the pitch by ball boys any more,” said the Town manager. “That was a directive at the start of the season.

"We were a bit naive in that moment because we go to tap the ball off the pitch and as soon as we do that, they are away and gone on the break. We've been naive but the referee should have pulled it up.

"Yes, we need to defend it better and he's produced a moment of quality, but ball boys aren't supposed to throw the ball on. Players have to go and pick the ball up from the side of the pitch or from the cones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The referee didn't deal with it at the time and he came up to me and said 'sorry, I got it wrong, I'll put it in my report and they (Wigan) will get a fine for it' but that doesn't do us any good.

"It's that inconsistency and we knew this would happen and we're disappointed that it went against us. We shouldn't be a victim of it because we were told, as managers, by the EFL and the referees at the start of the season that this would happen.

"We asked the referee before the game – 'are we making sure that the ball boys aren't throwing it back on?' and the answer was yes but he's not pulled it up in that moment.