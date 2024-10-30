Jon Brady

Cobblers have received an acknowledgement from Mike Jones, the head of EFL refereeing, over the decision to award a penalty to Stockport County during last week’s 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park.

Cameron McGeehan was adjudged to have fouled Kyle Wootton with three minutes to play, a decision that incensed Brady at the time, although fortunately there was enough time for Town to grab an equaliser.

Cobblers were then beaten 2-1 by Lincoln City on Tuesday and Brady cut an exasperated, somewhat fed up figure in his post-match interview as he lamented what he felt were more bad decisions that cost his team at Sincil Bank, including Tom Hamer’s equaliser and Tyler Roberts’ first yellow card.

"I'm hugely proud of the group for their work-rate and efforts in these last few games,” said Brady. “You take the penalty at Stockport and the pull in the box (against Lincoln), we have been hard done by with the officiating over the last week, definitely.

"Mike Jones apologised to me about the penalty that was given against us away at Stockport. We just need some consistency.

"It happened then and you see it again tonight. The way Foxy is pulled in the box by (Bailey) Cadamarteri, he's not even looking at the ball. He's grabbed and he's hooked him around the arm.

"What am I meant to do about it if the officials aren't dealing with it? They are supposed to be watching certain areas in the box but if they aren't picking it up, what can you do?”