Cobblers ready to adapt to any 'new boss bounce' from visitors Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitors come to town with a new manager in charge, with Paul Hurst returning to the Shrews following the sacking of former Cobblers midfielder Matt Taylor on Monday.

Hurst is starting his second stint in charge of the Shropshire club, having previously enjoyed success in an 18-month spell betweem 2016 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He takes over a team on a miserable run of form, having lost seven of their past eight matches, a sequence of results that have left them fifth bottom in Sky Bet League One, four points above the drop zone.

Boss Jon Brady says the Cobblers will be ready for whatever Shrewsbury throw at them on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hurst, who is assisted by former Cobblers central defender and skipper Chris Doig, didn't get the chance to meet or work with any of his players until Wednesday afternoon.

But Brady is still conscious that the Shrews may well pose a different threat to the one they would have done under Taylor.

"Shrewsbury have played a certain way, and then you have a new manager come in with a different style, a different philosophy, so that is going to change, of course it will," said the Cobblers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They (Hurst and Doig) will want to put their own stamp on the game, and we have to be ready, agile and adaptable and ready to take what comes our way.

"But also we want to play our way, and we will be trying to do that.

"But they are the differences when a new manager comes in, of course."

And on the chance of a new manager bounce, Brady added: "You have seen it, and sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be ready to take on whatever comes our way, and we just want to get back into the rhythm of playing games and are looking forward to Saturday."

The Cobblers go into the match still unbeaten in 2024, and off the back of Tuesday night's thrilling 3-2 win at Charlton Athletic, with Louis Appere's dramatic stoppage time strike sealing the points.

Brady was obviously happy with that win, but insists there is still more to come from his team.

"We can play a lot better, but we were up against very talented players and very strong opposition," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So to get the result away from home is great in anyone's book, but there are still things that I feel we can do better.

"And if we can get those things right then it will really add to our performance."

The Town boss was as always very coy when it came to his squad's injury issues, saying it was too early to judge the extent of the injuries to Jordan Willis and Shaun McWilliams, who both had to leave the field at The Valley.