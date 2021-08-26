Cobblers 'ready' to act if needed before transfer deadline

Jon Brady.

Cobblers will be 'ready' to act in the transfer market should an opportunity arise prior to next week's deadline.

Town have signed 12 players so far this summer but manager Jon Brady still has time to strengthen further with the window not closing until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

However, things have gone quiet since the Cobblers brought in striker Kion Etete on loan from Tottenham shortly before the season started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady is happy with his squad and the options he has available, but he is not ruling out another addition, particularly with injury doubts hovering over one or two players.

"We've got to be ready because of the situation with our squad," said Brady.

"We do have a couple of injuries at the moment and you just never know what might happen on Saturday, so we have to be ready to maybe add.

"But we are proactive in what we do and you saw that during the off-season. It might be the case that we feel we need to bring one in or we might not.