Cobblers 'ready' for the new season says boss Brady

Cobblers manager Jon Brady

Just 10 weeks after their play-off semi-final defeat to Mansfield, Town kick off the new Sky Bet League Two campaign on Saturday when they host Colchester United at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

And although the Town boss admits there is still recruitment work to be done and the team is likely to be 'a work in progress' in the opening weeks of the season, he says the players are primed for competitive action this weekend.

"I am really looking forward to it (the start of the season), and I feel the players as a group are ready," said Brady.

"I feel we do still need strengthening in a few areas, but overall we work with the group we have got in at the moment and we are prepared as best as we can be right now.

"We are now looking forward to the challenge of Saturday against Colchester."

The Cobblers have brought in nine players over the summer so far, with the latest recruit being Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard earlier this week, and with the transfer window open until the end of August there is plenty of scope for that number to increase further.

Indeed, Brady revealed the club have recently 'been so close' to other signings that haven't materialised, and that the recruitment will be ongoing once the season starts.

"We still feel we need to add to the squad at the moment," said the Australian.

"We feel we haven't got the depth that we feel we need right now, and we are working hard on that.

"But we have to make sure they are the right fit for our team and the club overall, and we are being patient.

"We have also been so close on a few occasions, and we have missed out on a couple of targets, which is the honest truth, but we will keep working hard.