Cobblers Q&A: Transfers, pre-season and more - your questions answered

The team will play two pre-season friendlies whilst north of the border before returning to Sixfields to take on Luton and West Brom. Work also continues on recruitment behind the scenes with Jon Brady hoping to further bolster his squad following the arrivals of Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes, Ben Fox and Lee Burge.
Cobblers Q&A
Last updated: Monday, 27 June, 2022, 14:38
- Cobblers working on more signings
- Squad heads up to Scotland next Monday
- Fraser Horsfall’s future expected to be resolved this week
I think Hylton could probably play the target man role, especially in League Two. But they do want a couple more attacking players.
Just due to time contraints. Pre-season started earlier this summer due to the World Cup so the schedule has been squeezed somewhat.
Don’t know of anything officially but I’m sure there are - or will be come the pre-season friendlies. It’s pretty common at most clubs.
It feels like an exciting time and Brady is right at the heart of that. The passion you see in his interviews isn’t put on for show. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is absolutely desperate to be a success at the club. I could be wrong but I don’t think he would be too interested in being a manager elsewhere. He’s a proper training pitch coach, he loves to be out on the grass working and improving players. But he also has the bigger picture in mind and wants to help create something a little more sustainable over the long-term, and I think we’ve seen that with the recruitment since Brady took over. I like how he has a clear vision and signs players to fit that.
He’s an impressive person and has done an awful lot of good work at the club in a short space of time as manager - on and off the pitch. Expectation will obviously be higher after last season and the new signings but I think he has proven himself at this level and deserves to carry on what he’s started, regardless of how the new campaign starts.
Don’t think so. Surprising he stayed in League Two but Crawley do have a big budget this summer after their recent takeover.
Impossible to predict exactly when players will come in but talks are ongoing and they definitely want at least another 4/5 before the season starts. But nothing will be rushed. They’d rather wait and make sure the right players come in, even if it’s after they come back from Scotland.
On McGowan - He was injured at the end of last season and I think that’s still keeping him out. Shouldn’t be too much longer though. Another question we will ask JB.
Etete seems very unlikely. He did well in League One for Cheltenham so will probably head back to that division next season, if not higher.