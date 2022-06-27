Cobblers Q&A: Transfers, pre-season and more - your questions answered

It feels like an exciting time and Brady is right at the heart of that. The passion you see in his interviews isn’t put on for show. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is absolutely desperate to be a success at the club. I could be wrong but I don’t think he would be too interested in being a manager elsewhere. He’s a proper training pitch coach, he loves to be out on the grass working and improving players. But he also has the bigger picture in mind and wants to help create something a little more sustainable over the long-term, and I think we’ve seen that with the recruitment since Brady took over. I like how he has a clear vision and signs players to fit that.