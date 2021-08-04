By and large I think there's more reason to be positive than negative, particularly when you look at their performances against West Ham, Birmingham and Forest. They were the better side in the first-half against both Birmingham and Forest and likewise in the second-half against West Ham. I like the energy and intensity the team have played with.

There are areas of improvement to be had, clearly, and the one big concern for me would be defensive set-pieces. Birmingham had two or three clear chances at corners and Cambridge also threatened a few times last week. But I expect that to be tightened up over the next few weeks as all the new players settle in and build those partnerships, especially with Colin Calderwood now on board.