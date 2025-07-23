Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood on the touchline during Tuesday's friendly against West Ham Under-21s

Cobblers are ‘pushing hard’ to strengthen their squad in all three areas – defence, midfield and attack – before next weekend’s opening League One game of the season.

Town kick-off their campaign at Wigan Athletic a week on Saturday and will do so with a squad light in certain positions, particularly up front, unless further additions are made in the meantime. Whilst Kevin Nolan was reluctant to make any promises, he says it’s all hands on deck behind the scenes to bolster the squad.

"I'm hoping there are more signings imminent,” he said after Tuesday’s friendly against West Ham. “We're pushing hard in every aspect because we want to strengthen in every department - defence, midfield and attack. We need to get a few more to help the squad.

"We're a probably little bit thin at the minute but it's not for the want of trying and we have to make sure they are the right ones. We're working very hard on that side of things and I'm hoping we will have more signings coming in before the first game of the season.

"But we have to be patient because the players we do end up signing have to be the right ones."

As for preparations for the season ahead, Cobblers have begun to shift their focus from fitness to tactical work ahead of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City.

"We didn't do as much on Monday just so that they had a bit more in the tank for the game and then these next three days are important,” Nolan added. “We'll rest and recover and do everything right and then Thursday and Friday gives us a chance to look at Birmingham, but to be honest it'll be more about looking at ourselves and what we want to do in the coming weeks and throughout the season.”