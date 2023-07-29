Marc Leonard is a Cobbler once again! Picture: Pete Norton

Cobblers have pulled off a major coup by winning the race to sign Marc Leonard on loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old arrived at Sixfields as relatively unheralded central midfielder 12 months ago but he immediately won over supporters with a string of classy performances in the middle of the park. His importance to the team was reflected by the fact he made 48 appearances in all competitions and started all of the final 17 league fixtures, playing a crucial role as Town sealed promotion to League One.

He’s now rejoined on a season-long loan and goes straight into the starting line-up for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against MK Dons alongside fellow loanee Tyreece Simpson. He’s also penned a new deal at parent club Brighton at the same time.

Marc Leonard enjoyed promotion with the Cobblers at the end of last season.

A whole host of clubs were rumoured to be interested in Leonard this summer following his exploits last season, including Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town, but he feels he has unfinished business at Sixfields and is keen to link up with manager Jon Brady once again. Brady himself made no secret of his desire to bring Leonard back to Sixfields, admitting as much within days of promotion being secured.