Cobblers' progress on and off the pitch delights chairman Thomas

An upbeat Kelvin Thomas says he has been ‘encouraged’ by Cobblers’ progress on and off the pitch this season following a busy transfer window.

Town stumbled a little after being hit by COVID during the festive period but seven points from the past nine, plus the addition of six January signings, has kept them right in the mix for promotion.

Manager Jon Brady recently praised Thomas and the club’s board for their support and backing in January, with five players signed on loan and striker Louis Appere snapped up permanently from Scottish side Dundee United.

Kelvin Thomas.

Wins over Walsall and Newport County in addition to Saturday’s goalless draw with Port Vale has left the Cobblers sitting fourth going into this weekend’s home game against Colchester United.

“I think it’s been a good week for us,” said Thomas.

“Everyone could see how COVID impacted us and it took us a bit of time to get over that.

“But as we always try and do, we went into the January window aiming to come out of it stronger and I think that’s what we have done.

“As always in any transfer window, we didn’t land every target we wanted but I feel we have added really well to the squad.”

January looked set to be all about loans for Northampton until Appere’s deadline day arrival.

Thomas added: “January tends to be a loan window and we have had tremendous success in the past with loan signings, especially during the two promotion years.

“I think we surprised a few people with the Louis signing and that’s obviously a signing more for the long-term but he’s already shown what he can do.

“I think the fans are excited about that and the fact he’s with us for the next two and a half years, it’s exciting and it does show our commitment is there and we will back the manager to try and get success, as we always have done.

“We have also played a lot of the teams around us at the top of the table so now we need to make sure we take care of business in the rest of our games.

“I’m encouraged and I’m positive going forward. The defence has been absolutely fantastic. We would all like to see more goals go in but if we are lucky enough to be promoted, I think it would be a very harsh critic to say we didn’t score enough goals!

“But it’s something that has been addressed with the players.