Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the club’s recruitment work is ‘probably done’ for the summer.

Town have added five new faces since winning promotion from League Two in May, with left-back Patrick Brough, centre-half Manny Monthé and striker Tyreece Simpson joining returning loanees Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club already had 16 first-team players under contract going into the new season so were never likely to be overly active this summer, though some supporters would like to see another attacking player through the door.

Jon Brady

However, Brady’s squad does look balanced and well-stocked across the pitch and ready to take on League One, particularly in defence and midfield, even with the likes of Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes, Tyler Magloire and Danny Hylton all currently injured.

The summer window does not close until 11pm on Friday, September 1st, so clubs still have another month to add to their squads. But when asked if there’s likely to be more movement at Sixfields at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Brady gave a fairly clear answer.

"I don’t think we’ll be adding any more,” he said. “We might get a back-up keeper in but that’s probably us done. I can’t say with absolute certainty but I would say we are there or thereabouts.”