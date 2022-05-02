Cobblers potentially one game away from promotion after Port Vale and Mansfield slip up

Jon Brady.

Cobblers will win promotion back to League One if they beat Barrow on the final day of the season – unless Bristol Rovers better their margin of victory by five goals.

Both Mansfield Town and Port Vale had the chance to leapfrog Cobblers on Bank Holiday Monday but the Stags drew 2-2 at Salford before Vale were beaten 2-1 by Newport County.

That means Northampton remain third in League Two, level on points with Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton’s side are five goals worse off but will be looking to rack up a big victory against bottom of the table Scunthorpe on the final day to potentially reel in the Cobblers.

For Jon Brady’s men, however, they will just be targeting three more points at Holker Street which, in all likelihood, would secure an immediate return to the third tier.