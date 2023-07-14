Cobblers have postponed their Open Day which was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) – but both the men’s and the women’s friendlies are expected to go ahead as planned.

With persistent rain, gale force winds and even some thunderstorms forecast throughout the day, the activities scheduled to take place from 10am until kick-off have been postponed. The decision has been made on safety grounds with certain equipment, including inflatables, unable to operate in the weather conditions expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Northampton’s friendly against Leicester City is expected to go ahead, as is the women’s game against Cambridge United.

Sixfields

"Our Open Day is always a popular event and we are naturally very disappointed to have to cancel the pre-match activities tomorrow,” said chief executive James Whiting. “However, having consulted with our partners and our safety team this decision was made with everyone’s health and safety in mind.

"We will be staging our annual Community Day early in the new season and the activities that were due to take place tomorrow will now take place then, all stall holders and partners that were due to attend tomorrow will also be invited back for the Community Day, more details of this will be shared soon.