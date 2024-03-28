Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers have posted a loss of £1,031,113 in their latest set of accounts for the year ending June 2023.

This compares to the £150,708 the club lost the previous year. The club's overall turnover reduced by 2.6 per cent in 2022/23, mainly due to a reduction in payments from the EFL, however income from sources other than from the EFL increased by 3.5 per cent.

In the year ended June 30 2023, Northampton Town made a total loss of £1,031,113 after player trading and this loss also included additional one-off costs associated to promotion. The club’s overall debt to the owners stood at £7.3million at the end of the financial year, up from £6.3million 12 months earlier.

Funds are introduced into the club by the owners as required for the club to meet its financial obligations and, at times when there is a cash surplus, funds are transferred out to reduce the debt to the owners. No interest is charged on these loans.

The financial results include increases in expenses across the club due to costs of living and inflation which grew throughout the financial year. The losses were covered by the owners. Staff costs, both playing and non-playing, rose to £4,625,921 from £3,804,018 in 2021/22.

In 2022/23, the club's average home attendance was 5,920, the highest average since the 2016/17 League One season and the club’s best average attendance in League Two since 2005/2006. The attendance figure was a 10 per cent rise on the previous season and a 17 per cent rise on the 2019/20 campaign.

