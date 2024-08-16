Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says his side’s playing style will likely evolve and change over the coming weeks and months as he gets to know more about Town’s new-look squad.

Brady suggested at the end of last season that he might have to rethink how Cobblers play moving forward due to the loss of loanee Marc Leonard, and a week into the new campaign there have already been some changes.

Town looked to mix it up more against both Bristol Rovers and Wycombe, although with the likes of Tom Eaves, Matt Dibley-Dias and Jack Sowerby not fully fit, they seem to be caught between styles.

Speaking prior to the opening game of the season, Brady said: "How we play will become evident over the next few weeks. It depends on how we start the season because what we try at first might not fit the group.

"I'm the biggest believer in not putting square pegs in round holes and I have to make sure I get the strengths out of the group when they are on the pitch and that's hugely important.

"That's been one of our strengths over the years and we have developed the style of play from my first season and I think last season we probably played some of our best football in my whole time here.

"But it'll be evident after five or six games and I'll try and draw on the strengths of the group. Of course I would like to play a certain way but we'll see.

"You're always learning, especially when you have so many new players, and it's up to us now because we've got to find those connections all over the pitch.”