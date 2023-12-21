‘It's always a delicate balance but you have to trust your players and we really trust our group.’

Cobblers players will be given Christmas Day off this year, manager Jon Brady has confirmed.

Northampton host Oxford United on Saturday (December 23rd) and then go to Stevenage on Boxing Day, but they will be given time to spend with their families between those fixtures.

"A lot of managers are different,” said Brady. “Throughout my career you stayed in a hotel on Christmas Eve and you were in on Christmas day but it's a bit different now.

"We have a lot of players with young families and I want them to have that family time over Christmas so our group will have Christmas Day with their families and we trust the players to look after themselves and not indulge too much and they're ready to go on Boxing Day.

"It's always a delicate balance but you have to trust your players and we really trust our group."

Brady himself will have little opportunity to enjoy the festivities with his family as he prepares for four games in 10 days.

He added: "I wish I could be great at separating the football stuff from the family side of things over Christmas but unfortunately work is 95 per cent of it and family is the other five.