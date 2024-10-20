Cobblers players ratings from hard-fought League One victory over Leyton Orient

Cameron McGeehan scored the only goal of the game, popping up in the right place to bag his fourth of the season early in the second half. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Lee Burge
A very welcome clean sheet having conceded 10 in the last three games. Easily kept out Orient's only shot on target and parried away Beckles' header in a moment of danger. Defence protected him well with blocks and clearances. Did get lucky when spilling Currie's cross onto the bar... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Recovered after a shaky start. Orient found space behind him three times in the first 10 minutes but he heeded the warnings and tightened up. Rock solid in the second half in particular before fatigue forced him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
Bar Aygei's early chance, Cobblers gave Orient nothing from balls in behind and crosses into the box, a stark contrast to previous games. Made countless clearances and headers and defended his box. Flicked on Pinnock's throw for McGeehan to stab home... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Town went back to basics and he showed the way with a commanding display. The fact that Orient managed just one shot in the whole second half - a tame 25-yard effort from Beckles in the 93rd minute - reflected just how well Cobblers defended... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
