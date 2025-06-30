Cobblers players officially leave club after contracts expire
The likes of Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire and Jack Sowerby will all be free agents as from tomorrow after either being released by the club or rejecting a new contract offer. Mitch Pinnock and Patrick Brough will also no longer be Northampton players as their moves to Bromley and Tranmere respectively are ratified. The same applies to Kevin Nolan’s summer signings.
The full list of players to officially depart Sixfields tonight are: Patrick Brough, Tariqe Fosu, Mitch Pinnock, Aaron McGowan, Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma and Reuben Wyatt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.