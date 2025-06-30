Cobblers players officially leave club after contracts expire

A number of Cobblers players will officially leave the club tonight when their contracts expire.

The likes of Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire and Jack Sowerby will all be free agents as from tomorrow after either being released by the club or rejecting a new contract offer. Mitch Pinnock and Patrick Brough will also no longer be Northampton players as their moves to Bromley and Tranmere respectively are ratified. The same applies to Kevin Nolan’s summer signings.