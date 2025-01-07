Cobblers players given well-deserved time off after 'hectic' run of games

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers players finally have the opportunity to breathe and rest up this week with manager Kevin Nolan giving his squad ‘well-deserved’ time off following a crazy few weeks.

Town played five times in 14 days over the festive period but their relentless schedule goes back further than that. Since October 19th, they have played 20 games in under 10 weeks, an average of a game every three and a half days, and all with a squad decimated by injuries.

"The lads will have a bit of time off now and they deserve it,” confirmed Nolan. “I'll take some time off as well and hopefully I'll get a bit of sleep and refresh and be ready for Barnsley next week.

"But I've learned a lot about the lads in the last two weeks and now is an opportunity for them to have a couple of days rest and give them a bit of time with their families. I'll have a reset too and look at what I want to bring in and what I want to do in terms of our mentality. It's about putting our principles into place.”

It’s been an equally intense time for Nolan, who was appointed two days before Christmas and was then immediately thrust into four games in under two weeks.

He said: "I've been up and down the motorway and I didn't get to spend Christmas or New Year the way I had planed but I wouldn't have changed it for anything. It's been brilliant and I've really enjoyed it.

"The lads have been in every day and it's been very hectic so now's a chance for the boys to rest their bodies and then it's back to work. Five points over the last three games, from where we were against Reading, is really pleasing but I've said to the lads, enjoy the win (against Burton) but now we look ahead to Barnsley and it's a home game we want to win and we want another clean sheet.”