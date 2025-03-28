Cobblers players get 'angry' in training as Nolan looks ahead to Cambridge United clash

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood

Kevin Nolan is expecting a stern test when his Cobblers team head to second-from-bottom Cambridge United this weekend.

The U’s won their first two games after reappointing Neil Harris as manager but then lost four in a row before drawing 1-1 at Barnsley last time out, leaving them 23rd in League One and 12 points from safety.

"I don't think there's an extra expectation on us,” said Nolan. “People outside the building might be thinking that we should go there and win but we've not earned the right to do that. We have to go there and prove ourselves and earn the right to play.

"If there's one thing with a Neil Harris side it's that they are not going to roll over and make it easy. They will put you in a game and they are very effective. I'm under no illusions that this will be as hard as any game. We have to turn up and if we do our jobs and stick to our game plan, we've got a good chance of coming away with a result."

Nolan has plenty of options at his disposal as he seeks a swift return to form after last week’s defeat to Blackpool.

"I'm really pleased with the numbers we have in training now,” he added. “The lads are really pushing each other and I'm even seeing people getting a bit angry today (Thursday) because they weren't getting the ball, which I'm happy about. We're in a good place and all we can do is keep concentrating on ourselves.

"We want a positive response. I was disappointed with a lot of aspects against Blackpool in terms of the goals we conceded and what we didn't do when we had the ball but there was not loads in the game. They controlled it and did it really well.

"We now have to go away from home and do the same thing – quieten the crowd and do all the right things. We have 1,200 fans backing us, which is unbelievable, and I want to hear them loud and proud and send them home with happy faces."