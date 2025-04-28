Cobblers players 'embarrassed' by their performance in defeat to Crawley Town

Patrick Brough

Patrick Brough admitted he and his team-mates felt ‘embarrassed’ by their performance in the 3-0 defeat at Crawley on Saturday.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle all scored in a one-sided contest as the struggling hosts totally dominated, much to Kevin Nolan’s dismay, and Brough made no excuses afterwards.

"First and foremost we need to apologise to the travelling supporters,” he said. “They paid their hard-earned money to make the journey and support us, like they have all season, and we were miles off where we should be.

"It just wasn't good enough. You can try and blame all sorts of things but at the end of the day you are paid to do a job and we didn't do it anywhere near well enough. Crawley are a decent side and credit to them, they played well, but we were miles off and we let them play and dictate everything. It ended up 3-0 and it probably could have been even more.

"The manager was pretty unhappy afterwards and understandably so. It's embarrassing for us and it's embarrassing for him. Regardless of whether we're safe or not, we still want to go to places and win games and show everyone that we're a good team but we didn't do that at all.”

Brough was only brought on in the closing stages against Crawley as he made his comeback from seven months out with a broken leg, but he shouldered just as much responsibility as those who started the game.

He added: "We're a team and we win and lose together. We're not going to blame any individuals. It doesn't matter if you played 90 minutes or 10 minutes, we take it on the chin together. It was nice for me to finally be back out there but obviously the result and performance wasn’t good enough.”

Nonetheless, Brough wanted to praise his team-mates for the job they’ve done to get Cobblers safe in League One, adding "It's an achievement. The injuries we've had this season have been horrendous, the list we had at one point and all the surgeries was ridiculous, so for the lads to get through that and stay up is a brilliant effort."