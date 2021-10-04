Cobblers players and staff held 'deep conversations' in dressing room after Sutton defeat

Aaron McGowan.

Cobblers' players and staff held some 'deep conversations' during a dressing room inquest following Saturday's home defeat to Sutton United.

Town delivered unquestionably their worst display of the season so far in losing 2-0 to the EFL debutants, dropping them from fifth to 10th in League Two.

As a result, there were some frank conversations to be had after the teams returned to the tunnel.

"We were second best to a lot of things in all honesty and that's not like us at all," admitted Aaron McGowan. "It's actually quite difficult for me to stand here right now because I'm so gutted, I'm gutted for all the lads.

"We've got a strong team and a strong unit and we had some deep conversations in the dressing room afterwards because it's important we stick together to get this right.

"I can't answer for other people but all I know is that I'm hurting right now. We need to get back to basics and go back to what we were doing so well earlier in the season."

McGowan, usually a right-back, filled in at centre-half on Saturday after Jon Guthrie tested positive for COVID.

"Jon's been one of our best players this season, there's no doubt about that, and all I can do is try and do my job to the best of my ability for the team," McGowan added.

"It was obviously different for me but the manager has trusted me and asked me to do a job and he's been nothing but great to me since I came to the club.

"I had to fill in there and maybe sometimes my positioning might have let me down but at the end of the day I prefer to be on the front foot and I'm an attacking right-back.