Cobblers players accused of 'being on the beach' and going 'off-piste' by furious Kevin Nolan

A visibly annoyed Kevin Nolan accused his players of ‘going off-piste’ and ‘looking like they were on the beach’ when brushed aside by League Two-bound Crawley Town on Saturday.

There might have been nothing meaningful riding on the League One fixture in West Sussex but Nolan sets high standards and expected his team to be at it, regardless of the fact they had secured their third tier future five days earlier.

That was far from the case, however, as the home side dominated and cruised to victory to keep alive their remote survival hopes, albeit only temporarily with Burton scoring a stoppage-time winner against Cambridge to all-but condemn Crawley to League Two football next season.

“I’m really, really disappointed,” said Nolan. "Our lads looked like they were on the beach, if I'm totally honest, and I'm so disappointed by that.

"If you're not quite feeling it and you're not at 100 per cent, you have to dig deep and work hard and make sure you stop your player and make sure he doesn't play well. You have to do that, otherwise you'll let your team-mates down.

"You have to communicate and help each other and tell your mate to do this and do that. You've got to get yourself together and work together as a team and a unit to get yourself back in a game.

"You can't be an individual and start thinking you can go off-piste. We've not done that before but we did today and it doesn't work and our performance showed that it doesn't work.

"We're a team and we've done so well and that's because we're a team and we work off a structure but there was none of that today. I didn't see any of that and I'm so disappointed.

"Fair play, hats off to Crawley and they were brilliant but that wasn't a Northampton team that I'm proud of. I can't be proud of that today. What they have to do now is react and show me they can react and that's what we'll be working on this week.”