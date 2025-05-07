Here are the 26 players who started at least six league games ranked in order of their average rating…
1. Liam Shaw
Starts: 8 (24th). Average rating: 7.50 (1st). Total aggregate rating: 60 (24th). Star man awards: 1 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Dara Costelloe
Starts: 14 (=15th). Average rating: 7.39 (2nd). Total aggregate rating: 103.5 (15th). Star man awards: 5 (=1st) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Luke Mbete
Starts: 9 (23rd). Average rating: 7.33 (3rd). Total aggregate rating: 66 (23rd). Star man awards: 0 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Terry Taylor
Starts: 19 (10th). Average rating: 7.08 (4th). Total aggregate rating: 134 (10th). Star man awards: 2 Photo: Pete Norton
