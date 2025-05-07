Cameron McGeehan celebrates his goal at OrientCameron McGeehan celebrates his goal at Orient
Cameron McGeehan celebrates his goal at Orient

Cobblers player ratings for the season - who had the highest rating and most star man awards?

By James Heneghan
Published 7th May 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 13:37 BST
With the 2024/25 League One season all wrapped up, we go back over our player ratings and look at which player finished with the highest average mark and the most star man awards.

Here are the 26 players who started at least six league games ranked in order of their average rating…

Starts: 8 (24th). Average rating: 7.50 (1st). Total aggregate rating: 60 (24th). Star man awards: 1

1. Liam Shaw

Starts: 8 (24th). Average rating: 7.50 (1st). Total aggregate rating: 60 (24th). Star man awards: 1

Starts: 14 (=15th). Average rating: 7.39 (2nd). Total aggregate rating: 103.5 (15th). Star man awards: 5 (=1st)

2. Dara Costelloe

Starts: 14 (=15th). Average rating: 7.39 (2nd). Total aggregate rating: 103.5 (15th). Star man awards: 5 (=1st)

Starts: 9 (23rd). Average rating: 7.33 (3rd). Total aggregate rating: 66 (23rd). Star man awards: 0

3. Luke Mbete

Starts: 9 (23rd). Average rating: 7.33 (3rd). Total aggregate rating: 66 (23rd). Star man awards: 0

Starts: 19 (10th). Average rating: 7.08 (4th). Total aggregate rating: 134 (10th). Star man awards: 2

4. Terry Taylor

Starts: 19 (10th). Average rating: 7.08 (4th). Total aggregate rating: 134 (10th). Star man awards: 2

