Kieron Bowie and Marc LeonardKieron Bowie and Marc Leonard
Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard

Cobblers player ratings for the season - every player ranked based on average score and star man awards

Cobblers have enjoyed an excellent first season back in League One – but who has been their standout performer?
By James Heneghan
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:16 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 11:38 BST

We have crunched the numbers and gone through all of our player ratings over the course of the season to see who finished with the highest average mark (minimum five league starts) and who won the most star man awards. Here are the results...

Starts: 20. Average rating: 6.47. Squad ranking: 18th. Star man awards: 2

1. Lee Burge

Starts: 20. Average rating: 6.47. Squad ranking: 18th. Star man awards: 2 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 15. Average rating: 6.80. Squad ranking: 9th. Star man awards: 0

2. Max Thompson

Starts: 15. Average rating: 6.80. Squad ranking: 9th. Star man awards: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 11. Average rating: 6.3. Squad ranking: 21st. Star man awards: 0

3. Louie Moulden

Starts: 11. Average rating: 6.3. Squad ranking: 21st. Star man awards: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 18. Average rating: 7.16. Squad ranking: 2nd. Star man awards: 2

4. Aaron McGowan

Starts: 18. Average rating: 7.16. Squad ranking: 2nd. Star man awards: 2 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.